You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Fuel tanker gas leak in Delhi puts 30 school pupils in hospital | Reuters

Fuel tanker gas leak in Delhi puts 30 school pupils in hospital | Reuters

SportsReutersMay, 06 2017 16:28:12 IST

NEW DELHI Thirty students at a school were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to the gas leak," a school official told Reuters TV. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 06, 2017 04:28 pm | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 04:28 pm







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 7RCB Vs KKR
2May 7KXIP Vs GL
3May 8SRH Vs MI
4May 9KXIP Vs KKR
5May 10GL Vs DD
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores