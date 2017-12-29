You are here:
From AC Milan to Didier Drogba, football world celebrate George Weah's election as Liberian president

Paris: Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba on Friday led plaudits from the world of football to George Weah after the only African to win the Ballon d'Or was elected President of Liberia.

"Congratulations Mr. George" the Ivory Coast legend posted on Twitter.

"Thanks Didier for your support, we are both concerned and aware of the destiny of our peoples. Let's follow the same path," replied Weah.

Drogba's compatriot, Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wrote,

Marseille's former Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia applauded Weah on his "superb career".

Weah, idolised in Liberia as "Mister George", will be sworn in on 22 January after winning Thursday's run-off against vice President Joseph Boakai.


His election success was noted with pride by former clubs Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Weah played at Monaco from 1988 to 1992 and the French Ligue 1 side noted in a statement, "The entire club congratulates George Weah on his election to the presidency of Liberia and presents him with all its best wishes for success as the head of his country!"


From Monaco, Weah moved to PSG where he picked up two Cup titles in 1993 and 1995, a league title in 1994 as well as sparkling in Europe.

AC Milan offered their congratulations "to the Red and Black legend" who starred for the club over four seasons, picking up two Seria A titles in 1996 and 1999.

Despite numerous examples of the game's former stars entering politics, Weah is the first former player to succeed in being elected head of his country.

Others have launched political careers, most recently AC Milan's star Georgian defender Kakha Kaladze who was elected mayor of Georgia capital Tbilisi after serving as the Georgian government's Energy Minister.

In Brazil, former star striker Romario has served as a senator since 2015.

By winning this week's election Weah has created another precedent just as he did back in 1995 when he became the first African to win the Ballon d'Or.


