French Open 2017:Tomas Berdych splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic after second-round exit

SportsAFPJun, 05 2017 15:37:55 IST

Prague: Tomas Berdych on Monday parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon champion, in an effort to rescue his faltering career.

Berdych, the Czech world number 14, only teamed up with Ivanisevic in August 2016.

Tomas Berdych during his French Open first round match. Reuters

However, a second round exit at the French Open prompted the 31-year-old to seek a new direction.

Tomas Berdych bowed out of Roland Garros after a straight sets loss to Russian youngster Karen Khachanov.

Tomas Berdych informed the world about his decision through social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.


Ivanisevic previously coached fellow Croat Marin Cilic, a partnership which yielded the US Open title in 2014.

And Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, hired Ivanisevic in August 2016 with a view to a first-ever Grand Slam title.

He won the Shenzhen Open under Ivanisevic's guidance in October, but soon slipped out of the top ten for the first time in more than six years.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 03:37 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 03:37 pm

