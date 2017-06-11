French Open 2017: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka, coverage on TV and live streaming

It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open – but a storm is brewing.

Even by the Spaniard's ridiculously high standards at a tournament where he has won 78 of his 80 matches since bounding into town like a runaway bull in 2005, the way he has reached a 10th final has been astonishing.

The 31-year-old has not conceded a set and dropped only 29 games in six rounds – two more than Bjorn Borg's 1978 record when he destroyed Guillermo Vilas in the final.

Yet standing in the way of the Mallorcan from becoming the first player in the professional era to win the same grand slam title 10 times is a highly-destructive Swiss; not 18-times major winner Roger Federer but the barrel-chested Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka was at his belligerent best against world number one Andy Murray in a semi-final classic, striking 87 winners in a five-set duel that would have graced any final.

Late bloomer Wawrinka, 32, has won each of the three grand slam finals he has contested and possesses the kind of baseline firepower Nadal is yet to face so far in the past fortnight.

Described as 'scary' by three-times former grand slam champion Mats Wilander, Wawrinka will not be taking a backwards step when play commences on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday when the temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s.

Should Wawrinka repeat his scintillating 2015 victory over Novak Djokovic he would become the oldest man to lift La Coupe des Mousquetaires since 34-year-old Andres Gimeno in 1972.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka match be played?

Rafael Nadal will take on Stanislas Wawrinka at Roland0-Garros on 11 June.

How do I watch the Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

With inputs from Reuters