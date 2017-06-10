French Open 2017: Watch Rafael Nadal's nine Roland Garros title wins as he aims for 'La Decima'

Rafael Nadal goes for a 10th French Open title on Sunday when he faces Stan Wawrinka in the final at Roland Garros.

His career record at Roland Garros reads 78 wins and just two losses.

On Sunday, he will be playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final.

On his way to the title match, he has shipped just 29 games, six fewer than when he made the 2012 final and just two more than the record of 27 conceded by Bjorn Borg in his 1978 trophy season.

No male player has won 10 titles at a single Grand Slam in the history of the sport. Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, who clinched seven titles at Wimbledon in the Open Era, are second behind Nadal's nine Roland Garros titles.

Take a look at the Spaniard's previous nine finals in Paris.

2005: beat Mariano Puerta (ARG) 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

At just 19, Nadal became the youngest winner of a Grand Slam title since Michael Chang won at Roland Garros in 1989 at 17. He was the first man since Mats Wilander in 1982 to win the French Open on his debut. Puerta was to later fail a drugs test and handed an eight-year ban, eventually reduced to two years.

2006: beat Roger Federer (SUI) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6

Nadal became the first man to beat Federer in a Slam final, ending the Swiss star's hopes of holding all four majors at the same time. It was Nadal's 60th win in a row on clay.

2007: beat Roger Federer (SUI) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

The 21-year-old Nadal became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win three successive titles at Roland Garros. He again also shattered Federer's hopes of becoming only the third man in history to hold all four majors.

2008: beat Roger Federer (SUI) 6–1, 6–3, 6–0

Nadal condemned his great rival to his worst ever loss in a Grand Slam event. The Spaniard also won the title without losing a set, becoming the third man to do so in the Open era after Ilie Nastase and Borg.

2010: beat Robin Soderling (SWE) 6–4, 6–2, 6–4

Nadal avenged his defeat to the Swede at Roland Garros 12 months earlier. Again, Nadal finished the tournament without having dropped a set. He also regained the world number one ranking for the first time since July 2009.

2011: beat Roger Federer (SUI) 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1

Nadal claimed his sixth French Open to equal the record of Borg, also taking his Slam total into double figures at 10. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 43-match undefeated run in the semi-finals.

2012: beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5

Nadal goes past Borg's record of six titles and ends Djokovic's bid to be the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors. Rain meant that the final was completed on Monday which was tough on Djokovic who was a break up in the fourth set when the match was halted for the night.

2013: beat David Ferrer (ESP) 6–3, 6–2, 6–3

The Spaniard comfortably beat his compatriot for an eighth French Open but the hard yards were achieved in the semi-finals when he defeated Djokovic 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 6–7, 9–7 in a 4-hour 37-minute epic.

2014: beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

Title number nine in his ninth final for Nadal and his 14th and most recent Grand Slam success on an afternoon where temperatures nudged 30 degrees. It was his 45th career clay court title.

With inputs from AFP