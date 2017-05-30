French Open 2017: Tennis player banished after forced attempt to kiss reporter live on TV

Paris: A French tennis player who tried to kiss a television reporter against her will during a live broadcast at Roland Garros was banished from the tournament on Tuesday for his "reprehensible behaviour".

Maxime Hamou, 21, grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat on Monday.

"It was frankly unpleasant. If it hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him," Thomas told the French edition of the Huffington Post.

Hamou, the world number 287, was subsequently banished from the Roland Garros site by organisers.

"The tournament directors have decided to cancel the accreditation of Maxime Hamou following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist on Monday," said a Roland Garros statement.

A Eurosport spokesman told AFP that Hamou's actions were "highly inappropriate".

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening’s interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way," the spokesman said.

"Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered. We apologise to any viewers who may have been affected."

Another controversy concerning a French wild-card: yesterday, Hamou forced Maly Thomas (Eurosport) into his arms. Thomas not on site today. pic.twitter.com/248fbjgA0k — Mike Morgendorfer (@MikeMorgendorf1) May 30, 2017

The incident echoed West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle's behaviour with a female reporter after a match in Australia in January, 2016.

Gayle opted to ignore questions on the game from Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin and instead told her: "Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don’t blush, baby."