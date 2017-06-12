French Open 2017: Spectacular Rafael Nadal demolishes Stan Wawrinka in straight sets to complete 'La Decima'

by FP Sports Jun, 12 2017 IST
Rafael Nadal coasted to a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final. AFP
Nadal, on way, also earned his 15th Grand Slam crown. He is now just behind his rival Roger Federer in total titles. AFP
Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set for a third time. AFP
Sunday was also the first time since 1969 that the Roland Garros final had featured two men over 30. While Nadal is 31, Wawrinka is 32 years old. AFP
Nadal was joined on the presentation by his uncle Toni, his coach since boyhood, who is stepping down at the end of the year. AFP
An emotional Nadal said, "Without my uncle I would not have won 10 trophies." The Spaniard will rise to two in the world rankings on Monday. AFP
