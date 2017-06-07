French Open 2017: Simona Halep saves match point to beat Elina Svitolina, sets up semis clash with Karolina Pliskova

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the French Open by beating Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Pliskova reached the U.S. Open final last year, but the Czech player had never been past the second round at Roland Garros in five previous appearances.

On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, she lobbed Garcia from the back of the court to give herself two match points.

She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand winner. Pliskova will next play either No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania or No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Simona Halep advanced to the semifinals of the French Open after saving a match point, beating Elena Svitolina 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

The third-seeded Halep, who trailed 5-0 in the first set, was down 5-1 in the second. She bounced back and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker.

Halep, who was runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014, will next face second-seeded Karolina Pliskova.