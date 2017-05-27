French Open 2017: Simona Halep 'expects to play' Roland Garros pending final ultrasound results

You are here:
May, 27 2017

Paris: Simona Halep said Friday she was confident of making the French Open despite suffering torn ankle ligaments in last week's Italian Open final.

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the WTA Tennis Open tournament in Rome at the Foro Italico, on May 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI

Simona Halep during the WTA Tennis Open tournament in Rome at the Foro Italico. AFP

Halep, the 2014 runner-up at Roland Garros, earlier this week rated her chances of being fit for Paris as "50-50".

But after practice, the 25-year-old Romanian said she will play.

"I expect to play, I should be OK but I am waiting for another ultrasound on Saturday, she said.

Halep, who faces Slovakia's Jana Cepelova in the first round, is considered one of the favourites for the title.

She won the Madrid Open this season before reaching the final in Rome where she suffered the injury in her loss to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in Rome.


