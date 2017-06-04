French Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig make quarters; Rohan Bopanna out of men's doubles

Paris: Sania Mirza stormed into the quarterfinals of mixed doubles event as she and her partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia notched up a commanding win over their opponents at the French Open on Sunday.

The Sania-Dodig pair beat the duo of Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Artem Sitak (New Zealand) 6-2 6-4 in a second round match to book a last-eight spot.

However, Rohan Bopanna, partnering with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, crashed out of the men's doubles event after losing to Jamie Murray (Great Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) 6-7 2-6 in a third round match.

The Indian men's doubles duo of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan also lost their third round match to the pair of Ryan Harrison (USA) and Michael Venus (New Zealand) 6-4 6-7 2-6.

Meanwhile, Zeel Desai lost her girls' singles opening round match to Daniela Vismane of Latvia 0-6 2-6.

In boys' singles also, Abhimanyu Vannemreddy lost his opening round match against Clement Tabur of France 0-6 1-6.