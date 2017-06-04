You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig make quarters; Rohan Bopanna out of men's doubles

French Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig make quarters; Rohan Bopanna out of men's doubles

SportsPTIJun, 04 2017 23:16:56 IST

Paris: Sania Mirza stormed into the quarterfinals of mixed doubles event as she and her partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia notched up a commanding win over their opponents at the French Open on Sunday.

India's Sania Mirza (R) speaks to Croatia's Ivan Dodig during their mixed doubles tennis match against Croatia's Darija Jurak and Croatia's Mate Pavic at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 2, 2017 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT

Sania Mirza (R) speaks to Croatia's Ivan Dodig during their mixed doubles tennis match at Roland Garros. AFP

The Sania-Dodig pair beat the duo of Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Artem Sitak (New Zealand) 6-2 6-4 in a second round match to book a last-eight spot.

However, Rohan Bopanna, partnering with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, crashed out of the men's doubles event after losing to Jamie Murray (Great Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) 6-7 2-6 in a third round match.

The Indian men's doubles duo of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan also lost their third round match to the pair of Ryan Harrison (USA) and Michael Venus (New Zealand) 6-4 6-7 2-6.

Meanwhile, Zeel Desai lost her girls' singles opening round match to Daniela Vismane of Latvia 0-6 2-6.

In boys' singles also, Abhimanyu Vannemreddy lost his opening round match against Clement Tabur of France 0-6 1-6.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:16 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:16 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores