You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna wins first mixed doubles Grand Slam title with Gabriela Dabrowski

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna wins first mixed doubles Grand Slam title with Gabriela Dabrowski

SportsFP SportsJun, 08 2017 17:15:37 IST

Paris: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski won the final of the mixed doubles category at the French Open on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrovski pose with the French Open mixed doubles trophy at Roland Garros. Iamge courtesy: Twitter/@RolandGarros

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrovski pose with the French Open mixed doubles trophy at Roland Garros. Image courtesy: Twitter/@RolandGarros

Bopanna and Dabrowski overcame the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Bopanna-Dabrovski came storming back after losing the opening set and saved two match points to win the title.

Bopanna became only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy. Only three Indians have so far managed to lay hands on a Grand Slam trophy – the legendary Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

Before winning at Roland Garros on Thursday, Bopanna's previous best performance was at the 2010 US Open where he reached the finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Bopanna is the lone Indian to survive in the tournament after the exits of Paes and Sania.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:15 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:15 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores