French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic's quarter-finals pushed to Wednesday due to rain

SportsAFPJun, 06 2017 22:05:45 IST

Paris: Torrential rain forced Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's quarter-finals at the French Open to be delayed until Wednesday.

Play was suspended on Tuesday just before 1530 local time (1330 GMT) during the first two women's quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Philippe-Chatrier Court covered by a tarp during a downpour at Roland Garros. AFP

Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.

Timea Bacsinszky was a set up on France's Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier, with a resumption not expected before 1830 (1630 GMT).

Nine-time champion Nadal is due to take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while title-holder Djokovic faces sixth seed Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year's semi-final.

As a result of the downpours, all four men's quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday with Andy Murray against Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka facing Marin Cilic.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 09:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 10:05 pm

