You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Purav Raja, Divij Sharan beat Oliver Marach, Mate Pavic to enter pre-quarters

French Open 2017: Purav Raja, Divij Sharan beat Oliver Marach, Mate Pavic to enter pre-quarters

SportsPTIJun, 02 2017 13:50:19 IST

Paris: The Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open.

The unseeded Indian combo defeated Oliver and Mate 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

File image of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan. PTI

File image of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan. PTI

The duo will next face the 11th seeded team of Jean- Julien Rojer of Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau.

The young Indian pair sent down five aces and also converted two of the five break point chances that came their way.

Oliver and Mate paid the price for failing to convert the six break point opportunities.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski notched up a facile 6-0 6-1 win over Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid in the opening match of mixed doubles on Thursday.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 01:50 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 01:50 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores