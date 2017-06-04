You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta stuns Milos Raonic, Jelena Ostapenko makes maiden Major quarters

French Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta stuns Milos Raonic, Jelena Ostapenko makes maiden Major quarters

SportsFP SportsJun, 04 2017 20:45:50 IST

Paris: Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta stunned fifth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 8-6 to set up a French Open quarter-final clash with Rafael Nadal.

Carreno Busta will be playing in his first Slam quarter-final after needing seven match points to clinch the 4hr 17min match on Court One.

Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after winning against Milos Raonic at the French Open. AFP

Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after winning against Milos Raonic at the French Open. AFP

Raonic, a quarter-finalist in 2014, fired 25 aces, 92 winners but a stunning 84 unforced errors.

Carreno Busta reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final the hard way, wasting six match points through a combination of unforced errors and big winners from Raonic.

He wasted three of them serving at 5-4 up, and three more when serving at 7-6.

He finally won with a forehand volley at the net, with Raonic near the back of the court.

After 4 hours, 17 minutes of hard slog, the 20th-seeded Carreno Busta will have used up valuable energy for his quarter-final against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

In the women's section, Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur.

Ostapenko, who uses ballroom dancing as part of her training regime, hit 46 winners past the 23rd-seeded Australian, a semi-finalist last year.

The 47th-ranked Ostapenko is the youngest player in the tournament at age 19.

She compiled a whopping 46-15 advantage in winners against the 23rd-seeded Stosur, who won the 2011 US Open.

Ostapenko will take on 11th seed and two-time Major finalist Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the semi-finals.

With inputs from AFP and AP


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:45 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores