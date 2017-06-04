French Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta stuns Milos Raonic, Jelena Ostapenko makes maiden Major quarters

Paris: Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta stunned fifth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 8-6 to set up a French Open quarter-final clash with Rafael Nadal.

Carreno Busta will be playing in his first Slam quarter-final after needing seven match points to clinch the 4hr 17min match on Court One.

Raonic, a quarter-finalist in 2014, fired 25 aces, 92 winners but a stunning 84 unforced errors.

Carreno Busta reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final the hard way, wasting six match points through a combination of unforced errors and big winners from Raonic.

He wasted three of them serving at 5-4 up, and three more when serving at 7-6.

He finally won with a forehand volley at the net, with Raonic near the back of the court.

After 4 hours, 17 minutes of hard slog, the 20th-seeded Carreno Busta will have used up valuable energy for his quarter-final against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

In the women's section, Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur.

Ostapenko, who uses ballroom dancing as part of her training regime, hit 46 winners past the 23rd-seeded Australian, a semi-finalist last year.

The 47th-ranked Ostapenko is the youngest player in the tournament at age 19.

She compiled a whopping 46-15 advantage in winners against the 23rd-seeded Stosur, who won the 2011 US Open.

Ostapenko will take on 11th seed and two-time Major finalist Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the semi-finals.

