French Open 2017: Leander Paes crashes out of French Open men's doubles, Purav Raja-Divij Sharan advance

SportsPTIJun, 02 2017 22:51:20 IST

Paris: The Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after an upset win but their senior compatriot Leander Paes made an exit in the men's doubles of the French Open on Friday.

India tennis player, Leander Paes plays a shot during a training session at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on February 2, 2017. The three-day Davis Cup Tennis tournamnet tie between India and New Zealand begins on February 3 in Pune. / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE

File image of Leander Paes. AFP

The unseeded Raja and Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4 3 -6 6-4 in a second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The duo will next face the 11th seeded team of Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau.

The young Indian pair sent down five aces and also converted two of the five break point chances that came their way.

Oliver and Mate paid the price for failing to convert the six break point opportunities.

In another second round match, Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky lost 6-7 2-6 to crash out of the tournament.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:51 pm

