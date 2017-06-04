French Open 2017: Kristina Mladenovic downs Garbine Muguruza, to face Timea Bacsinszky in quarters

Paris: French 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic defeated defending Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

A year after showing so much resolve while winning the French Open, Muguruza fell apart down the stretch of what became a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 loss Sunday to the 13th-seeded Mladenovic, who reached the quarter-finals at her home major for the first time.

Mladenovic managed to pull off the biggest victory of her career despite 16 double-faults, seven in each of the last two sets at Court Suzanne Lenglen on a windy day.

Muguruza, who was seeded No 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final last year. She also was the runner-up to Williams at Wimbledon in 2015. But the Spaniard has been repeatedly answering questions recently about whether expectations are different now that she is a major champion and whether that sort of pressure might affect her on court.

The last repeat women's champion at Roland Garros remains Justine Henin, who won the tournament three consecutive years from 2005-07.

The 24-year-old Mladenovic had never made it past the third round in Paris. She broke down in tears during her post-match speech to the crowd, which regaled her with chants of her nickname, "Kiki!"

The last woman representing France to win the country's Grand Slam tournament was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Mladenovic will play 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four.

The Swiss defeated 10th seed Venus Williams 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier, the second year in a row that she beat Williams in the fourth round in Paris.

Williams' loss means that the tournament will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, is a seven-time major champion, with all of those titles at Wimbledon or the US Open. Her best French Open showing was in 2002, when she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

Bacsinszky's best result at a major tournament was reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2015.