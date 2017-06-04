You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Kristina 'Kiki' Mladenovic will hope to feed off home crowd in clash against Garbine Muguruza

French Open 2017: Kristina 'Kiki' Mladenovic will hope to feed off home crowd in clash against Garbine Muguruza

SportsReutersJun, 04 2017 15:37:30 IST

Paris: Roland Garros will be holding its breath when new darling Kristina Mladenovic takes on defending champion Garbine Muguruza in a mouth watering French Open fourth round clash on Sunday.

France's Kristina Mladenovic gestures as she defeats Italy's Sara Errani after their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Paris. Mladenovic won 6-2, 6-3. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Kristina Mladenovic gestures as she defeats Italy's Sara Errani after their second round match at Roland Garros. AP

"Turning the arena upside down," read the headline alongside a picture of 'Kiki' on the front page of the official programme on sale to the thousands of fans queuing to enter the stadium under sunny skies at Porte d'Auteuil.

Rain forced organisers to cancel or interrupt several matches on Saturday, including the all-French third round clash between Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet and Kei Nishikori's tricky tie against South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Other third round matches to be played on Sunday include Elina Svitolina, who was one of the pre-tournament favourites, taking on Poland's Magda Linette.

Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, is in fourth-round action against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, while defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes to reach the last eight when he faces in-form Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Hot prospect Dominic Thiem, the sixth seed, plays Argentine Horacio Zeballos in another fourth round match.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:37 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:37 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores