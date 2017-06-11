French Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep in three sets to become youngest women to lift title in 20 years

by FP Sports Jun, 11 2017 IST
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, right, and Romania's Simona Halep hold their trophy after their final match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Ostapenko won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. AP
All eyes were on the silverware before the start of the crunch match between Halep and Ostapenko. AP
Halep in action against Ostapenko in the final of women's singles in Paris. AP
Simona Halep, right, congratulates Jelena Ostapenko with winning the women's final match of the French Open. AP
WHAT. A. MOMENT! Ostapenko jumps after defeating Halep in three sets in the final of women's singles at the French Open. AP
That's it then. The winning moment for 20-year-old Ostapenko who became the youngest woman to win the French Open since 1997. AP
Twenty-year-old Jelena Ostapenko kisses the cup after defeating Simona Halep in the final of the French Open. AP
Jelena Ostapenko and her mother Jelena pose with the trophy in the locker room after winning the women's final match of the French Open. AP
Halep holds her plate after losing to Ostapenko in three games. AP
