French Open 2017: Here's all you need to know about Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko scripted history when she beat Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the French Open on Saturday and claim her first Grand Slam title.

So who exactly is Ostapenko, and what has been her path to the 2017 French Open? Get to know the young 20-year-old champion.

World ranking: 47 (will rise to 12 on Monday)

Date of birth: June 8, 1997

Place of birth: Riga

Place of residence: Riga

Height: 1.77m (5' 10")

Turned pro: 2012

Career singles titles: 1

Career prize money: $3,638,260

Grand slam career-best results:

Australian Open: third round (2017); French Open: winner (2017); Wimbledon: second round (2015); U.S. Open: second round (2015)

- The 20-year-old became the first unseeded woman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since 1933.

- She emulated the darling of Roland Garros, Gustavo Kuerten, by making the French Open her first career title -- the feat the Brazilian achieved in 1997 on the day Ostapenko was born.

- The youngster launched an impressive tally of 299 winners from her fluorescent green racquet.

- Despite winning her first grand slam title on Paris clay, Ostapenko's favourite tournament is Wimbledon.

Making her name

- Born to former football player Jevgenijs Ostapenko and Jelena Jakovleva.

- She was introduced to tennis at age five and idolised Serena Williams while growing up.

- Ostapenko was initially coached by her mother, with her father serving as a fitness trainer.

- In July 2014, the then 17-year-old Ostapenko sealed a comeback victory to beat Kristina Schmiedlova 2-6 6-3 6-0 and win the 2014 Wimbledon juniors title.

- She speaks Russian, Latvian and English.

- Currently coached by two-time French Open doubles champion Anabel Medina Garrigues.

Career highlights:

2012 - Played first WTA qualifying at Moscow; won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2013 - Won two singles titles and four doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2014 - She made her WTA tour main draw debut at the Tashkent Open.

2015 - First Top 100 season after reaching the second round at Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

2016 - Represented Latvia at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she lost to Australia's Sam Stosur in the opening round.

2017 - Before entering Roland Garros, she came close to winning three titles this year, losing in the semi-finals at Auckland and Prague and the final at Charleston.

With inputs from agencies