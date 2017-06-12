French Open 2017: From Roger Federer to Billie Jean King, Twitter reactions to Rafael Nadal's 'La Decima'

You are here:
SportsFP SportsJun, 12 2017 12:14:45 IST

Rafael Nadal coasted to a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final, which also earned the Spaniard his 15th Grand Slam crown. Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same Major 10 times.

His collection of Slams now stands just three behind Roger Federer. Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set in the summit clash for the third time. He dropped just 35 games in the tournament, and only six in the final, his most comprehensive victory since allowing Federer four games in the 2008 final.

Nadal's victory sent tennis stars, both present and former, into a frenzy. Here are some of the best tweets on the Spaniard securing "La Decima":

Professional rival and friend Federer was one of the first to congratulate Nadal.

Former US player Andy Roddick, who won the 2003 US Open, seemed in awe of the Spaniard.

Tennis stars like Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Jonas Bjorkman also gushed about Nadal's acheievement.

Thomas Johansson, Sweden's last singles Slam winner, compared Nadal to boxing great Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, current players too heaped praise on Rafa.

Meanwhile, Australia's Sam Groth had a witty take on Nadal's shoes.

The man of the moment had the last word. 

 

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 11:47 am | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 12:14 pm

