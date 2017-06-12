French Open 2017: From Roger Federer to Billie Jean King, Twitter reactions to Rafael Nadal's 'La Decima'

Rafael Nadal coasted to a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final, which also earned the Spaniard his 15th Grand Slam crown. Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same Major 10 times.

His collection of Slams now stands just three behind Roger Federer. Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set in the summit clash for the third time. He dropped just 35 games in the tournament, and only six in the final, his most comprehensive victory since allowing Federer four games in the 2008 final.

Nadal's victory sent tennis stars, both present and former, into a frenzy. Here are some of the best tweets on the Spaniard securing "La Decima":

Professional rival and friend Federer was one of the first to congratulate Nadal.

Former US player Andy Roddick, who won the 2003 US Open, seemed in awe of the Spaniard.

10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

Tennis stars like Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Jonas Bjorkman also gushed about Nadal's acheievement.

Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your historic 10th @rolandgarros championship. You are an inspirational champion on and off the court. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2017

#Nadal this year at #RG17 is what happens when an immovable object and an unstoppable force are one and the same. — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 11, 2017

"Since 3 years old we have been working together..." this is really special to see Uncle T up on the podium well done @rolandgarrospic.twitter.com/TO5B02Aiwp — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 11, 2017

Thomas Johansson, Sweden's last singles Slam winner, compared Nadal to boxing great Mike Tyson.

To play Rafa now it's like going into the ring with Mike Tyson at his best!! — Thomas Johansson (@tompatennis) June 11, 2017

Meanwhile, current players too heaped praise on Rafa.

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017

He was just unstoppable this 2 weeks! King of clay!!! #10 #Rafa — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 11, 2017

Can someone describe with words what @RafaelNadal archived today? — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) June 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Australia's Sam Groth had a witty take on Nadal's shoes.

The man of the moment had the last word.

With inputs from AFP