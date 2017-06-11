French Open 2017: Emotional Rafael Nadal overawed by 'impossible' 10th title win

Paris: Rafael Nadal said it was "impossible" to describe his emotions after demolishing Stan Wawrinka on Sunday to claim a record 10th French Open title.

The Spaniard obliterated 2015 Roland Garros champion Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man to win a single Grand Slam title 10 times.

"It's really incredible. To win La Decima is very, very special," said Nadal, after securing the 15th major of his career — second only to Roger Federer's 18 titles.

"The feeling I have here is impossible to describe.

"The nerves, the adrenaline I feel when I play on this court, it is impossible to compare.

"It is the most important event in my career, to win again here is impossible to describe."

The crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier helped unfurl a banner commemorating Nadal's remarkable feat, with a video montage looking back at all 10 of his triumphs.

Nadal also paid an emotional tribute to his uncle and lifelong coach Toni Nadal, who will step aside from his role at the end of the season.

Toni presented his nephew with a replica of the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy in what is his final French Open before handing over full-time to 1998 Paris champion Carlos Moya.

"My uncle who has been with me since three years old. We have been working a lot and without him no trophies would be possible. Thank you for everything," said Nadal.

The Spaniard, who avenged his defeat to Wawrinka in the 2014 Australian Open final, saluted his Swiss rival's remarkable rise since that time.

"The last couple of years have been amazing for you. Sorry about today, but you had an unbelievable two weeks," he added.

Wawrinka suffered his first defeat in four Slam finals and simply conceded he was no match for Nadal on Sunday.

"It's not what we dreamed of...It's been two incredible weeks in Paris, but today a bit more dfficult.

"There is nothing to say about today, you were too good," admitted Wawrinka.

"What you are doing in tennis is unbelievable.

"It’s always been an honour to play against you, two Grand Slam finals now, congratulations to you for your career and your team."