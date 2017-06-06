French Open 2017, Day 9 highlights: From Andy Murray's footballing nightmares to Kei Nishikori's poor memory

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka romped into the quarter-finals with straight-set wins as did Simona Halep. But aside from the serious tennis action, here’s a look at the off-court highlights from Day 9 at Roland Garros.

Gazza goal still haunts Murray

Asked for his most vivid memory of watching Scotland play England ahead of this weekend's World Cup qualifier, Andy Murray's response was not a happy one. "One of the matches that I remember — well, it was more the goal that I remember — was Gascoigne's goal. I remember that pretty clearly. That was obviously unbelievable bit of skill," said Murray, referring to Paul Gascoigne's brilliant individual effort in a 2-0 England victory at Euro 1996.

Mistaken identity

The Roland Garros Twitter account briefly mixed up Svitolina with Russia's Elena Vesnina after the Ukrainian fifth seed clawed her way into the quarter-finals. "Dealing with a back injury, @EVesnina001 fought to win against Petra Martic, 4/6 6/3 7/5," read the initial post before it was later amended. 14th seed Vesnina lost in the third round.

No stroll down memory lane

Kei Nishikori confessed to recalling little of his five-set win over Murray at last year's US Open ahead of their upcoming match in Paris. "Actually I'm very bad with the memories," Nishikori said sheepishly. "I don't even know if I win or lost. I won?"

Lucky charm

Did a lucky bracelet cause Carla Suarez-Navarro's downfall at the French Open? Apparently. After entering the quarter-finals of the French Open, Simona Halep revealed that a thin, silken thread bracelet she wears on her left wrist had been her lucky charm, bringing her success and positive spirit. After clinching the Madrid title earlier this year, she had joked the secret of her success was chocolate mousse.

Shot of the day

That Stan Wawrinka has one of the fiercest backhands in the game is indubitable. But this shot from ‘Stan the Man’ is more special than usual considering it sealed him a spot in the quarter-finals.

Quotes of the day

"I am sure everyone will join me... we share our thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected."

— Murray voices his support for those impacted by the terror attacks in London and Manchester which left 29 people dead and scores injured.

"Nelson Mandela said that sport speaks universal language that gives strength to the people and creates the union between people like nothing else in the world."

— Novak Djokovic cites Nelson Mandela to outline the powerful reach of sport.

"30 minutes before the match, I was just chilling. Then stood up and I felt like I had black in my eyes."

— Elina Svitolina on the shooting back pain that surfaced just before her match against Petra Martic.

"I lost my mind."

— Kei Nishikori on knowing something had to change after dropping the opening set 6-0 to Fernando Verdasco.

Image of the day

Stats of the day

650 — Number of career wins for Murray after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov.

7/8 — Number of top seeds through to the men's quarter-finals. Fifth seed Milos Raonic is the only casualty.