French Open 2017, Day 8 highlights: From Karolina Pliskova's long wait to Paraguay's moment of pride

French Open veteran Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament while Venus Williams lost to 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland, meaning the tournament will produce a first-time women's Grand Slam champion. Here’s a look at the off-court highlights from Day 8 at Roland Garros.

Better late than never

Carina Witthoeft kept second seed Karolina Pliskova waiting for almost 10 minutes after arriving late for their third round clash on Court Three. Pliskova sat patiently while the umpire leaned on the net as he waited to perform the coin toss. “Yeah, it was kind of strange because I saw her two minutes before I left the locker room and then she was not coming but I knew she was going to come for sure,” said Pliskova. Witthoeft said a security guard had taken her the wrong way to the court.

Like father, like son

Twenty-five years after Petr Korda reached the French Open final, son Sebastian made his junior debut on Sunday beating sixth seed Marko Miladinovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Day of pride for Paraguay

The South American nation of Paraguay had its moment under the sun, even though there was not much of it at Roland Garros, after Veronica Cepede Royg defeated Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino. The World No 97 thus became the first Paraguayan woman in the last 16 since Rosanna de los Rios 17 years ago.

Quotes of the day

"But Karen is a… it's weird saying that name. It's my mother's name. Sorry."

— John Isner having problems name-checking third round conqueror Karen Khachanov.

"I've heard she speaks about 25 languages."

— Garbine Muguruza on Kiki Mladenovic screaming "Forza" everytime she made an error.

Video of the day

Stats of the day

20 — Number of games lost by Rafael Nadal in four rounds, just one more than his best of 19 at the same stage in 2012.

41 — Shots in a rally between Novak Djokovic and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the fourth game of the third set, the longest rally of the tourmament.

48 — Minutes it took Petra Martic to demolish Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

25/92/84 — Aces/winners/unforced errors for Milos Raonic in his five-set loss to Carreno Busta.

48 — No of games Khachanov, who has made the last 16 of a Slam for the first time, has held serve for consecutive games at Roland Garros.