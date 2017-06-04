French Open 2017, Day 7 highlights: From frosty French relations to battle between former boys' champions

Paris: Andy Murray muscled past Juan Martin del Potro while Simona Halep held firm in her match against Daria Kasatkina to make the last-16. While rain halted play early, there were plenty of stories that made the headlines, on court as well as off it.

Frosty relations

France have three women into the last 16 for the first time in 23 years, but not all is rosy within the French camp. Cornet and Caroline Garcia, due to meet in the next round, are barely on speaking terms after a bitter feud. "I think she may have a grudge against us, so she's not ready to talk with me," said Cornet. Garcia fell out with her teammates after severing her successful doubles relationship with Kiki Mladenovic, before pulling out of Fed Cup duty in April.

Poor service

Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska crashed out of the third round without winning a single service game against Cornet. The former Wimbledon finalist was broken seven times out of seven in a crushing 6-2, 6-1 loss.

Boys are back in town

Four former Roland Garros boys' singles champions were in action on Saturday -- with Richard Gasquet (2002), Stan Wawrinka (2003), Gael Monfils (2004) and Marin Cilic (2005) all battling to reach the last 16 of the men's draw. While Wawrinka and Cilic safely progressed, Gasquet and Monfils will have to return on Sunday to finish off their third round match.

Murray got jokes

At the French Open on Saturday, Murray was asked by a reporter why he appeared to repeatedly be shushing himself during a three-set victory over Del Potro in the third round.

"I don't know why I was doing it. Why does it matter? What's the big deal? I don't get it," Murray began with a smile.

He continued, good-naturedly: "If I say something ... you guys ask me what I was saying. If I say nothing, you ask me why I don't say anything. What do you want me to do? What do you want me to say? It's irrelevant. What's relevant is what happens, you know, during the points."

"His grunt, it's a very...manly, like a very manly grunt," Murray said of Del Potro in his post-match presser.

Quotes of the day:

"I have asked not to play at 11:00. The first match. I don't like playing the first match. I'm under the impression that I have just come out of bed."

-- Cornet on her preference for a lie in despite thrashing Radwanska first up on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Can you read in my eyes? Where is it you live? Over there in the countryside in Switzerland. Don't you have people who have the secret who read people's minds through their eyes?"

-- Timea Bacsinszky won't give anything away regarding her gameplan for Venus Williams.

"I'm a Southern California guy so, when we see rain, we kind of panic already."

-- Steve Johnson on his fear of the elements.

"My mom will walk every day over to the site. I'm a lazy athlete, so I take the car."

-- Caroline Wozniacki's court coverage trumps her off-court approach.

Stats of the day:

0 -- service games won by Polish ninth seed Radwanska in a 6-2, 6-1 drubbing by Cornet.

100 -- number of clay-court wins for Cilic after demolishing an ailing Feliciano Lopez.

With inputs from AFP and AP