French Open 2017, Day 5 highlights: From Novak Djokovic's women's locker room surprises to Spidercam problems

Paris: Day 5 of French Open 2017 saw World number one Andy Murray set up a French Open blockbuster against Juan Martin del Potro and third seed Stan Wawrinka reach the last 32. In women's, Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova and third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania, both firm women's title favourites after the first round exit of world number one Angelique Kerber, went through. But let's look at the biggest off-court stories from Day 5 of the French Open.

Surprise delivery



Two bouquets of red and white roses mysteriously turned up in the women's locker room courtesy of Novak Djokovic. "When @djokernole surprises the women's locker room with two huge bouquets of beautiful roses, so you take them all home for yourself...just kidding. Merci Novak! Sir @andymurray we're now awaiting yours..." wrote Britain's Naomi Broady in a caption alongside her Instagram picture.

Cornet snaps back

Novak Djokovic is the new face of French clothing company Lacoste, but Alize Cornet joked not everyone was happy with the decision. "I told him, 'Welcome to the Lacoste family'. He said, 'Thanks for accepting me'. I said, 'Well, it's not like we had much of a choice', which he thought was hilarious," said Cornet.

Bouchard breaks with tradition

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard was caught off guard by Nicolas Almagro's downfall, arriving late for her second-round defeat to Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova. "Well, there was a retirement before. So, I mean, I had to do my whole routine. I had to get my ankle taped. I can't just do everything in ten minutes. She ran ahead of me," said Bouchard.

Double trouble

French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut follow top seeds John Peers and Henri Kontinen out in round one, the first time in the Open era the No. 1 and No. 2 pairings in the men's doubles have crashed out in the opening round at Roland Garros.

Serena speaks up

Serena Williams issued a swift denial after sister Venus seemingly revealed the gender of her unborn child due in September. "Just to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favours I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say baby Venus, baby Lyn, or baby Isha needs it," said the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Brothers in arms

All of the ❤️ Del Potro comforts Almagro after abrupt end to their 2R meeting: https://t.co/ZoJXKKnLgT#RG17pic.twitter.com/ziNH7B6wwG — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2017

Juan Martin del Potro consoled a sobbing Nicolas Almagro after the Spaniard retired from their second-round clash with a knee injury. "I tried to find good words for that moment. I say to him, 'Try to be calm'. Try to think about his family, his baby," explained Del Potro.

Quotes of the day

"It's really great when you talk plenty of languages, but unfortunately you understand everything everyone's saying."

— Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky on the pitfalls of speaking English, French, Hungarian and Swiss-German.

"As good as the food is in Europe, especially in Paris, I miss the food back home. You can't beat a good Applebee's or Carrabba's Italian Grill."

— John Isner pines for home comforts despite the French gastronomy on offer.

"I'm looking for him, because he's really good. And he's number one in Asian and he's top 10. And Asian people is little short, but he also short, but he make top 10. So everyone looking for him, and me too."

— South Korea's Hyeon Chung on drawing inspiration from Japanese star Kei Nishikori

"I don't like it when the Spidercam is -- I don't know how many times I have spoken about it in here. You guys know, I don't like it when it's in my ball toss."

— Andy Murray reiterates his dislike of the suspended overhead camera at Roland Garros

"Zero, I do not feel anything at all."

— Toni Nadal, uncle and long-time coach of nine-time champion Rafael Nadal, on how he feels being at his final Roland Garros tournament

Stats of the day

30 — men aged 30 or over who reached the second round in Paris, an Open era record at a Grand Slam.

67 — unforced errors committed by Martin Klizan as the Slovak went down swinging against Andy Murray

With inputs from AFP