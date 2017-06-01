French Open 2017, Day 4 highlights: Serena Williams' sister act, Steve Johnson's tearful victory and more

Rafael Nadal, nine-time French Open winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic both won in straight sets to reach the third round while Garbine Muguruza survived a scare in her title defense but let's look at some of some of the off-court highlights from Day 4 of the French Open.

Baby blues

With pregnant Serena Williams off the tour and new mum Victoria Azarenka only set for a comeback next month, America's Bethanie Mattek-Sands says she is not quite ready for motherhood yet. "I haven't even imagined having a kid yet. It's actually kind of one of my biggest fears, but that's okay," said the 32-year-old.

Skull of a challenge

Dominic Thiem said he was not shocked or perturbed to see second round opponent Simone Bolelli's shirt emblazoned with skull designs, the idea of sponsor Hydrogen. "I was not really scared. I know the brand. It's a nice brand. They make nice shirts. But I was not scared of the skulls," said sixth-seeded Thiem who won in straight sets.

Call the supervisor

America's Steve Johnson called the supervisor after being docked a penalty point for ball abuse after letting a match point slip against Borna Coric. "This is shocking, shocking," said Johnson. "You check it later, I'll be around all week."

Serena sister support act

Three-time champion Serena Williams, who is expecting her first child later this year, was in the VIP seats on Philippe Chatrier court to support sister Venus in her second round match against Kurumi Nara. Former world number one Williams has an apartment in Paris.

Quotes of the day

"I don't give a damn what she says." — Garbine Muguruza on Margaret Court's controversial views on same-sex marriage

"He doesn't like it when I throw racquets." — Petra Kvitova on keeping her emotions in check.

So much more than tennis.@sjohnson_89, who lost his father just weeks ago, overcome with emotion after winning 2R match vs Coric. #RG17pic.twitter.com/appUMZ1X5P — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017

"I just miss my Dad. I know he was looking down on me on that last point and gave me the strength to finish it."

— Tearful Steve Johnson after beating Borna Coric on a fifth match point and remembering his father who passed away earlier in May.

"It's not appropriate no matter whether you're a tennis player or somebody out on the street. I think the FFT revoked his badge and his credential, then good on them. It's not behaviour you'd want to be supporting."

— Samantha Stosur backing the decision to ban French player Maxime Hamou after he was accused of groping a female TV reporter.

"Right here at Roland Garros, hello!"

— Venus Williams when asked by a TV interviewer which was her favourite part of Paris.

"I know very well the importance of Jo for you and I'm sorry about my victory, but thanks all the same."

— Renzo Olivo to Philippe Chatrier crowd after his win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Stats of the day

4: successive aces served by Milos Raonic to seal victory over Rogério Dutra Silva.

30: break points for Dominic Thiem in his win over Simone Bolelli -- he converted six of them.

40: Grand Slam match wins for Grigor Dimitrov after beating Tommy Robredo.

With inputs from AFP