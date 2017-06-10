French Open 2017, Day 13 highlights: Simona Halep de-stresses, Stan Wawrinka's reflexes and more

On Day 13 of French Open 2017, Rafael Nadal moved to within one victory of 'La Decima' at the French Open as he demolished rising Austrian Dominic Thiem with a daunting show of force in Friday's semi-final. He faces Swiss Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's showpiece match in what will be only his second clash with the Swiss at Roland Garros — having won convincingly four years ago. As we look forward to Latvian daredevil Jelena Ostapenko face master of defence Simona Halep in Saturday's French Open final, let's look at some of the off-court highlights from Day 13 at Roland Garros.

Simona Halep relaxes at Roland Garros

Romania's Simona Halep was seen de-stressing after a tough semi-final against Karolina Pliskova at Court Philippe Chatrier watching the men's semifinal match between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Halep plays unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. was smiling and looking relaxed as she watched the match between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

She was seen alongside former Romanian tennis player and businessman Ion Tiriac, who won the men's doubles titles at Roland Garros in 1970.

Shots of the day

Prepare to have your mind blown by @stanwawrinka's quick reflexes. Check out this hot shot. 👀😮 #RG17pic.twitter.com/JumkA3QOUP — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

Quotes of the day

6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 6-1, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 2-0, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 Last 23 Nadal sets in Paris — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) June 9, 2017

"I have been playing a great event. But Stan is playing unbelievable. It will be a super hard final and I will need to play at my very best."

— Rafael Nadal as he targets a 10th Roland Garros title

"Even if I was two sets to one down, I knew I had some chance to keep pushing him and that's what I did. I'm really happy to find a way how to win the match."

— Stan Wawrinka after beating Andy Murray in five sets

"I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final when I came in really struggling. So I have to be proud of that."

— Murray on his loss to Wawrinka.

"Yesterday, I got a lot of calls from Latvia, even the president of the country called. He actually called my mom because nobody knows my phone."

— Women's finalist Jelena Ostapenko

"Three years ago it was, like, 50 people around me, my family, friends, everyone. So now I will stay with my team, same routine, same things."

— Simona Halep on her preparation for the final compared to her first appearance in the championship match in 2014 when she lost to Maria Sharapova.

Stats of the day

4: New world ranking of Novak Djokovic next week

9: Points won by Dominic Thiem in his third set 6-0 'bagel' handed to him by Nadal

22: Grand Slam finals reached by Nadal, six behind record of Roger Federer.

87/77: Wawrinka's winners and unforced errors

With inputs from AFP and Reuters