French Open 2017: David Goffin retires after injuring ankle, players sorry for 'freak accident'

SportsAFPJun, 02 2017 19:53:17 IST

Paris: Belgian 10th seed David Goffin quit his French Open third round match on Friday after suffering an ankle injury when he got caught up in court covers.

Goffin was leading Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 5-4 when he chased down the ball towards the back of the Suzanne Lenglen court.

However, his right foot got horribly jammed beneath the rolled-up covers before he tumbled into the wall and a linesman's chair.

Belgium's David Goffin falls next to an official when playing a shot against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

David Goffin falls next to an official when playing a shot against Horacio Zeballos at Roland Garros. AP

Goffin, 26, was helped from the court by two officials and retired in the locker room.

"It's a bad accident. It's very unfortunate," said world number six Milos Raonic, who made the last 16 on Friday also through a retirement when Guillermo Garcia-Lopez quit with an injury.

"When you're getting in that area there, whether it be in the back of the court, or on the sides, there is some kind of I guess exposure to danger.

"But what happened even in that scenario, you can tell it was a freak accident. I hope it's nothing too serious for him."

Zeballos, the world number 65, has now reached the last 16 of a Slam for the first time where he will play Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

But Zeballos admitted he felt for Goffin and sportingly carried the Belgian's bag off the court.

"The thing with this court is that it's very big. It's huge. It's six metres from the baseline to the end," he said.

"But still, of course, it's a little danger."


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:53 pm

