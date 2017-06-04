You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki defeats Svetlana Kuznetsove to reach quarter-finals at Roland Garros

French Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki defeats Svetlana Kuznetsove to reach quarter-finals at Roland Garros

SportsFP SportsJun, 04 2017 19:19:17 IST

Paris: Caroline Wozniacki reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in seven years on Sunday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Danish 11th seed Wozniacki, who made her only other last-eight appearance in Paris in 2010, faces either Australia's Samantha Stosur or Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia for a semi-final place.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates during her fourth round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova. Reuters

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates during her fourth round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova. Reuters

"Svetlana's a great player, especially on clay so I knew it wouldn't be easy," said the 26-year-old after her eighth win in 14 meetings against the Russian.

Sunday's clash was their first on clay.

"I played a great first set but I still knew I had to stay cool and aggressive."

The 11th-seeded Wozniacki is a two-time runner-up at majors.

She played her typically safe style for much of the match, winding up with 15 fewer unforced errors than No 8 Kuznetsova. Wozniacki also broke in half of Kuznetsova's 12 service games.

Wozniacki missed the 2016 French Open because of an ankle injury. She lost in the first or second round each of the previous three years.

With inputs from AFP and AP


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 07:19 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 07:19 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores