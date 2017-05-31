French Open 2017: As Alexander Zverev falters, unheralded Hyeon Chung turns flagbearer for next generation

After he lost serve in the second game of the fourth set, Alexander Zverev, who was already two sets to one down, flung his racquet on the court. He picked it up and mangled it further, drawing a warning from the chair umpire. The young German was similarly bent out of shape by then.

He had gone into this year’s French Open on a high: having won the Rome Masters, entering his first Grand Slam as a top-10 player and the leader of the young generation; or as the ATP has branded it, the Next Gen. Burdened with expectation and facing a seasoned opponent in Fernando Verdasco, Zverev failed to rise to the occasion. The left-handed Spaniard kept Zverev on the run, not giving him the time to position himself and let the ball rip, especially off the forehand.

Even though the match had been suspended at one set apiece last night, the ninth-seeded German was unable to find a way through past the 33-year-old Verdasco. After battling for two hours and 52 minutes, Zverev put a forehand long to go down 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

The upset of the day was followed by the quote of the day from the German. “I played absolute sh*t. That made the difference — it’s quite simple,” he said, to sum up the performance.

For a tennis world decrying of the lack of young blood in the past few years, Zverev had emerged as the blue-eyed boy. There was a mop of sandy-brown hair, stylishly held by a bandana, thrown in for good measure, which has made him a marketer’s delight. He is the face of the ATP’s Next Gen project, and the outright leader in the Race to Milan with 2,130 points. He announced his arrival on the big stage by winning the Rome Masters — the first player born in the 1990s to win an ATP 1000 event.

But on Tuesday, it was the unheralded Hyeon Chung who scored one for the younger generation.

While Zverev was put under the spotlight, at the main Philippe-Chatrier Court, Chung went about his business on the nondescript Court No 3. The bespectacled 21-year-old from Korea has risen through the ranks fairly unnoticed. But he confirmed his credentials on the big stage by taking down Sam Querrey, seeded 27, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

The 6’6, big-serving Querrey had defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets at last year’s Wimbledon. His serve may not be as potent on clay, but the experienced 27th seed still relies a lot on it to bail him out of trouble. His 19 aces however counted for little as Chung’s defences stood strong. The Korean, who idolises Djokovic, won 42% of the receiving points and converted six of his eight break point chances. Though a lot less experienced on the Grand Slam stage, Chung was also the steadier of the two: hitting 29 winners and 23 unforced errors to Querrey’s 42 winners and 54 unforced errors.

For Chung, it was the biggest scalp of his young career.

Though his father is a tennis coach, the game gained greater importance for Chung when he was seven. His eyesight was already weakening and doctors suggested that looking at the colour green would help. As a teenager, he trained at the IMG Academy in Florida. And like Zverev, he also has an older brother (Hong) who is a professional tennis player. Chung was named ATP’s most improved player of the year in 2015.

He had reached a career high of 51 that year, becoming only the second player from South Korea after Hyung-Taik Lee to be ranked in the top 100.

While he hasn’t quite dazzled like Zverev, Chung was worked steadily and has had a few good results to show for it this season. He defeated Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber and Zverev at the Barcelona Open, before stretching Rafael Nadal to a tie-breaker in their quarter-final match. At his next ATP event, in Munich, he took out World No 16 Gael Monfils in straight sets. An aggressive baseliner, Chung is starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Even as Zverev, Chung and Croatia’s Borna Coric are being marked for the future, what had seemingly put the German ahead in the race is his maturity. He has ticked off the ATP events and Masters box already. But, as he found out, the Grand Slams, whose five sets separate the boys from the men, will still take time getting used to.

Hailing from a tennis family, Zverev has observed the trials of the pro tour, and how fickle success is, while travelling with his brother, Mischa. “It’s not the end of the world, I lost a match,” he said after the loss to Verdasco. “The world doesn’t stop now.” At 20, his tennis struggles are just starting.