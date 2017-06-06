French favourite Kiki dumped in Paris | Reuters

PARIS French favourite Kristina Mladenovic skidded out of a storm-struck French Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Timea Bacsinszky in a rain-interrupted quarter-final.

Thirteenth seed Mladenovic had been hoping to become the first French champion since Mary Pierce in 2000, but never really clicked on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

An opening set where both players struggled to hold serve was sealed when Bacsinszky hit her third ace, and the Swiss held her nerve in the second set to close it out.

Bacsinszky, a semi-finalist here in 2015, will next meet either Jelena Ostapenko or Caroline Wozniacki. (Editing by Julien Pretot)

