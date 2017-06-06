You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French favourite Kiki dumped in Paris | Reuters

French favourite Kiki dumped in Paris | Reuters

SportsReutersJun, 06 2017 18:06:10 IST

PARIS French favourite Kristina Mladenovic skidded out of a storm-struck French Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Timea Bacsinszky in a rain-interrupted quarter-final.

Thirteenth seed Mladenovic had been hoping to become the first French champion since Mary Pierce in 2000, but never really clicked on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

An opening set where both players struggled to hold serve was sealed when Bacsinszky hit her third ace, and the Swiss held her nerve in the second set to close it out.

Bacsinszky, a semi-finalist here in 2015, will next meet either Jelena Ostapenko or Caroline Wozniacki. (Editing by Julien Pretot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 06:06 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 06:06 pm








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 7PAK Vs SA
2Jun 8IND Vs SL
3Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
4Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
5Jun 11IND Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores