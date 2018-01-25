Four Nations Invitational Hockey: India edge past Belgium in match punctuated by defensive brain fades

It was a nine-goal epic. And one which heaved and bounced like a river in spate. Great moves, smart deceptive play punctuated by defensive brain fades but a match that India would like to remember in a year that should see them march up the rankings, one tiny step after the other. In a 5-4 winning score-line, India led twice (1-0, 4-3) and Belgium fought back each time. Belgium led twice (2-1, 3-2) and India punched hard, controlling the match in the middle and pushing from the flanks. It was at 4-4 in the 56th minute when Tom Boon had equalised off Belgium’s fourth penalty corner and both teams would probably have downed shutters and be happy to trade points. Not yet.

Cedric Charlier had PR Sreejesh in front but the angle was sharp. Yet the Indian goalkeeper who had conceded a soft one in the previous penalty corner brought off a brilliant save. Exactly a minute and 14 seconds were left on the clock when India switched at pace and within a few deft touches, six players were in the Belgian striking circle. Seeing the sea of legs in front, Ramandeep Singh shot hard into the middle where Dilpreet Singh crouched down on the turf to deflect it into goal. Scorer of nine goals at the U-21 Sultan of Johor Cup, the youngster was the unexpected but exultant match-winner. To a point, India had solved the Belgian equation.

The scorers for India were Rupinder Pal Singh (fourth, 42nd penalty corner), Harmanpreet Singh (46th), Lalit Upadhyay (53rd) and Dilpreet Singh (59th). Belgium scored through John-John Dohmen (17th), Felix Denayer (37th, penalty corner), Alexander Hendrickx (45th, penalty corner) and Tom Boon 56th, penalty corner)

It wasn’t just a match-up between the Olympic silver medallist, ranked third in the world and India sixth and the HWL Final bronze winner. It was also a contest where India has been steadily cutting the distance between itself and probably one of the most improved and consistent teams in the world. So for Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne and his band of boys, this win will be sweet. It’s also a vindication for the coach validating the direction he has taken the team in. Youngsters like Dilpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar, Krishan Pathak are sticking out, if not this year but definitely packed with potential and talent for Tokyo 2020.

India got the opening goal early. Vivek’s run, a sharp angled sprint into the Belgian striking circle was met with a soft shove. But the penalty corner to India couldn’t be denied. Rupinder Pal Singh, itching to be on the score sheet, fired in a flick that was fast and into the top corner. India 1-0. Both teams were still trying to get their rhythm. Belgian’s had the upper hand, but the Indian defence marked their zones well, intercepting the crosses and clearing early.

Belgium’s equaliser came in the second quarter, 17th minute. India was defending deep into their own striking circle when the ball was on Varun Kumar’s stick and he paused, a brain fade moment for him. It was the pause of a player waiting for the umpire’s whistle for a Belgian infringement. The whistle never came and Belgium’s John-John Dohmen extremely dangerous in such situations pounced and with a reverse stick sent the ball into the Indian goal. Varun’s pause had also put the rest of the Indian defence off guard. Varun looked at the umpire but the umpire had rightly played an advantage. It’s a basic lesson that is taught to every hockey player–always play to the whistle. Varun played to his own instincts and paid the price. But the youngster will learn.

At 1-1, Belgium upped the ante and forced Sreejesh into a good couple of saves. Augustin Meurmans, meanwhile, was opening up the belly of the Indians, with some fine runs through the middle. Meurmans was on fire with some great skills and it took some very good work from Harmanpreet and Surender to get over this period. Towards the end of the second quarter, good play from Chinglensana created India’s second penalty corner but a slight delay allowed the Belgian runner to deflect the flick. Two goals in 30 minutes and nobody had an inkling of the carnage to come.

Belgium took the lead in the 37th minute off their second penalty corner. Chinglensana, one of the four runners ran early and was penalised. India was left with three runners and a gaping hole on the left. Felix Denayer flicked it wide and high, beyond the reach of Sreejesh and the defender. Errors also came from Belgium and a back stick in their own striking circle gave India their third penalty corner. Rupinder scored his second consecutive goal, a flick that flew in like a bullet.

The pace had increased in the midfield and teams were giving space, allowing for end to end hockey. Belgium had their third penalty corner and Sreejesh saved. But the Indian defence was slow allowing Amaury Keusters to pass back to Alexander Hendrickx to smash in. Belgium led 3-2 with the fourth quarter to follow.

India pushed further and the right flank was creating problems for the Belgian defence. India had their fourth penalty corner and Rupinder’s flick was strong but the ball rebounded off Vincent Vanasch’s pads. Harmanpreet, the second flicker in the Indian penalty corner battery picked up the rebound and smashed it into the Belgian goal. India was back on equal terms at 3-3.

India wasted their fifth penalty corner and at that moment, a little over ten minutes were left in the match. The pace was quite frenetic now and Vivek Sagar was switching the ball and his own position with the guile of a veteran. In fact, the commentators were calling him India’s ‘little general.’ It was a Vivek initiated move that created India’s fourth goal. Mandeep Singh couldn’t go past the Belgian defence and gave it to Vivek who sprinted from the right flank and pushed for Arman Qureshi who flicked it onwards and Lalit Upadhyay tapped it into goal. India was leading 4-3 and all they needed was to hold on and control the proceedings. But for nothing is Belgium the Olympic silver winners. They earned a fourth penalty corner and Tom Boon flicked it low past Sreejesh’s left pad. It seemed a soft goal but overlooking Boon’s rock-solid temperament to score in those dying moments would also not be fair.

Both teams didn’t fall back to cutting the pace. They went all out and Belgium had the first crack when Cedric Charlier faced the Indian goal with Sreejesh advancing. A sharp shot and Sreejesh brilliantly judged it to fob it off. India had the counter and a build-up. They held and went through the middle, pushing six players into the Belgian striking circle. Ramandeep faced with a sea of legs and no space, didn’t waste time. He shot in as Dilpreet judging it perfectly crouched down and deflected it past the Belgian goalkeeper. With just over a minute left, India defended, clearing once and then held on for a sweet and well-earned victory.

Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne grinned at the end saying he was proud of the boys. “I think we were good with the PC’s,” he explained. “We have a lot of young players and we played with discipline. Belgium is a really good team and it was a good victory for us.” In the end, it was quite an amazing victory. It’s also a team under progress. India with two wins have six points and a leg in Sunday’s 4-Nation Final. They play Japan on Saturday, a team they beat 6-0 in the last leg.