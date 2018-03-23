Formula One: When and where to watch Australian Grand Prix, coverage on TV and live streaming

Paris: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel start the Formula One season in Australia on 25 March within touching distance of further greatness.

A fifth world title would move one of the drivers level with Juan Manuel Fangio and second only to Michael Schumacher's seven.

Hamilton and Vettel share 109 wins (Hamilton 62, Vettel 47), 216 podiums (117-99) and 122 pole positions (72-50). Hamilton got his first title 10 years ago before Vettel won four straight from 2010-13.

But Hamilton has dominated since joining Mercedes. Last year's title was the British driver's third in four seasons to level at 4-4 with his Ferrari rival.

Sunday's season-opening Australian GP will be Vettel's 200th race, and fittingly the German is seeking his 100th F1 podium. Hamilton, meanwhile, seeks a record-extending 73rd pole and a 63rd GP win.

Pre-season tests indicated Red Bull will be faster and — crucially — more reliable this time round.

Last season, drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo failed to finish a total of 13 races between them, an alarmingly high total for the team which won four straight drivers' and constructors' titles from 2010-13 with Vettel.

But crashes aside, Red Bull also won three races, as many as Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas in a quicker and more trustworthy car.

Here is all you need to know about catching the live coverage of the Australian GP:

When and where will the Australian GP take place?

The Australian GP will take place at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit and it will be the first race of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

How do I watch the Australian GP?

In India, the Grand Prix will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2.

What time will the live coverage of qualifying sessions and the race start?

The qualifying sessions will start at 11.30 am IST on Saturday while the race will start at 10.40 am IST on Sunday.

Where can I follow the Australian GP online?

The qualifying sessions and the race will be streamed live on Hotstar.

With inputs from AP