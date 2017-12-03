Formula One: Alfa Romeo Sauber unveil slick car, confirm Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc as drivers for 2018

Milan: The Swiss Formula One outfit Alfa Romeo Sauber have confirmed that Sweden's Marcus Ericsson and young Frenchman Charles Leclerc will compete for the world title in their rebranded car in 2018.

Leclerc, 20, won the Formula 2 championship last season after coming through the Ferrari Driver Academy, while Ericsson was at already at Sauber.

The news was announced Saturday as the team's Formula One car was also unveiled with it's slick red and white colouring with a prominent Alfa Romeo logo. The Italian car manufacturer is making a return to the sport after 30-years to sponsor the team.

"Alfa Romeo will offer the opportunity to two young pilots as has already been the case in the past with two champions Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Masa, who debuted here," Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday at the official unveiling.

"So it's a great pleasure announcing Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson will be our official drivers," said Marchionne, administrator for Fiat who own Alfa Romeo and Ferrari.

"The motor we use will be the same one Ferrari use," Marchionne said.

Despite describing the launch as historic Marchionne admitted he would still spend the season cheering on Ferrari, but would be keeping a close eye on Alfa Romeo.

"For now I'm a Ferrari fan, but if Alfa Romeo Sauber do well that would of course be very welcome," Marchionne said.