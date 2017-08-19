Formula 1 podcast: Will Mclaren publicly support Lewis Hamilton in his title battle against Sebastian Vettel?

After a couple of week's break, here's this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast. Red Bull Racing has publicly supported Sebastian Vettel in his title battle against Lewis Hamilton. Will Mclaren come out in support of Lewis Hamilton too?

Reports suggest that Vettel is keen on a 1-year contract extension with Ferrari. Is this a learning from Fernando Alonso's Ferrari career, or to leave a door open for a Schumacheresque switch to Mercedes? Our friend and listener, Lucien, shares an interesting numeric perspective on Ferrari's use of team orders in Hungary.

Will Formula 1 and Formula E merge someday? Can Formula 1 become Formula E by just switching to electric motors? And with the 'halo', is Formula 1 moving towards 'closed cockpits'? We discuss these points while applauding manufacturers' interests in the all-electric series which is garnering fan interest slowly and steadily.

And apart from our humourous and funny 'Mclaren-Honda-Alonso' section, we also have an 'I Know What You Did This Summer' section. Tune in!