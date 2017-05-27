Formula 1 podcast: Previewing Monaco Grand Prix and Fernando Alonso's stint at Indianapolis 500

As Motorsport's most-awaited weekend nears, Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah had to make a tough choice while deciding what to speak about first — the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix or the Indianapolis 500? We can't possibly imagine how Fernando Alonso made up his mind. And damn the Indy 500 traditions for not being Kimi Raikkonen-friendly.

On this week's episode, we discuss the long and short of wheelbases, Jenson Button's return to Formula 1, Carlos Sainz Jr's most-certain departure from Toro Rosso for 2018 (and how he should never take career advice from a certain Fernando), Pastor Maldonado's misconception, Lewis Hamilton's love for Indian food and how we hope and pray for a combined racing weekend of MotoGP and Formula 1 action at the same venue. Now, wouldn't that be epic?

There’s a clash in dates, but luckily for F1 fans, the Monaco GP and Indy 500 are in different time zones allowing us to follow two of the iconic races that make up the ‘Triple Crown’ of Motorsport.

Alonso’s historic bid for the Indy 500 has already generated extreme interest in the American open-wheel series. For the unknown, Alonso has requested for a two percent (or reduced-fat milk) type of milk, should he win. But is this old tradition of the Indy 500, where the winner is given a bottle of milk, keeping Raikkonen away from attempting glory in America? We already know of his dislike for rose water on the podium.

Since Formula 1 is in discussions with MotoGP to avoid calendar clashes in the coming season, can they also discuss racing weekend where MotoGP and Formula 1 are held on the same day at the same venue? Imagine two of the most-followed Motorsport categories being conducted back-to-back on the same circuit and a paddock filled with Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez, Sebastian Vettel and a ton of other interesting personalities.

Tune in to listen to the full podcast:

