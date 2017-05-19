Formula 1 podcast: From Sebastian Vettel's pit-stop strategy to Bernie Ecclestone's 'demotion'

The 2017 Spanish Grand Prix was epic. Lewis Hamilton won a race he had almost lost. As for Sebastian Vettel, he managed a perfect start, a super overtake of Valtteri Bottas, before valiant challenging Hamilton only to finish 2nd. Why did Ferrari choose to not pit Vettel in the last 12-15 laps and set him a target to chase Hamilton? This question will remain unanswered.

Three-into-one has always entertained in Formula 1, but in the Max Verstappen-Kimi Raikkonen-Bottas sandwich, should the FIA have penalised Verstappen and Raikkonen for unsafe rejoining of the track?

Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah believe that the FIA need to rethink the Virtual Safety Car deployment — can we limit it to the particular sector and not the entire track? And of course, the FIA needs to sit with the teams (Force India, in particular) and standardise driver sticker spots.

Lastly, why is Bernie Ecclestone keen to demote himself to being a team owner? That too of a mid-field team? Is this is a hint of the sign of times to come? We speculate.

