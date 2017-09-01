Formula 1 podcast: From dream Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton partnership to the 'Temple of Speed'

So, McLaren is working overtime to secure an engine that Max Verstappen doesn't want. Well, for those who understand the politics of Formula 1, you'll agree that in this sport and business, the customer is never king! Okay, at least in this era.

In this week's episode, Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah look forward to the Temple of Speed (isn't this a perfect name to attract the millennials?), a Vettel-Hamilton partnership at Ferrari that never will be, how Fernando Alonso should consider Force India and how Force India could afford him and finally, how Vettel and Hamilton both now have Finnish wingmen in their championship battle.

Also, before you tune-in, any guesses on which drivers will be gifted a tow by their team-mate?

