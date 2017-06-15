You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Formula 1 podcast: From a fed up Max Verstappen to McLaren's tyre plans for 2018

Formula 1 podcast: From a fed up Max Verstappen to McLaren's tyre plans for 2018

SportsMithila Mehta and Kunal ShahJun, 15 2017 18:08:29 IST

Max Verstappen is 'fed up'! But he's had the kind of a start to the 2017 Formula 1 Season — three DNFs out of seven races — that we don't blame him. If he's 'fed up' in just seven races, we wonder what state poor Fernando Alonso would be in after nearly 50 such races with McLaren-Honda.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen attends a news conference. REUTERS

Red Bull's Max Verstappen attends a news conference. REUTERS

Speaking of Alonso, question marks linger over his future. Will he switch to Williams in 2018? Or will it be the Indy Car series? If only McLaren win in the 'F1 Raft Race', can his decision be influenced.

But very coyly, McLaren seem to be distancing themselves from Honda's recurring and seemingly unsolvable woes. What're their plans for 2018? Renault?

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal express disappointment in Daniel Ricciardo, debate Force India's refusal to use of team orders, and wonder if Toto Wolff has a veiled message for Nico Rosberg — should he decide to make a comeback.

Tune in to listen to the full podcast:

The Inside Line F1 Podcast is available on iTunes or audioBoom for more news and interviews.


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:06 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:08 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 18PAK Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores