Formula 1 podcast: From a fed up Max Verstappen to McLaren's tyre plans for 2018

Max Verstappen is 'fed up'! But he's had the kind of a start to the 2017 Formula 1 Season — three DNFs out of seven races — that we don't blame him. If he's 'fed up' in just seven races, we wonder what state poor Fernando Alonso would be in after nearly 50 such races with McLaren-Honda.

Speaking of Alonso, question marks linger over his future. Will he switch to Williams in 2018? Or will it be the Indy Car series? If only McLaren win in the 'F1 Raft Race', can his decision be influenced.

But very coyly, McLaren seem to be distancing themselves from Honda's recurring and seemingly unsolvable woes. What're their plans for 2018? Renault?

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal express disappointment in Daniel Ricciardo, debate Force India's refusal to use of team orders, and wonder if Toto Wolff has a veiled message for Nico Rosberg — should he decide to make a comeback.

