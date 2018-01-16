Formula 1 podcast: Did Kimi Raikkonen's social media entry led to Lewis Hamilton's exit?

In the English language dictionary, the word 'kimoa' finds no meaning. While the origins of the word 'kimoa' maybe Hawaiian, we believe that the real reason why Fernando Alonso chose the name 'Kimoa' was because of the social love for Kimi and his favourite expression 'BWOAH'.

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we also discuss Kimi Raikkonen's social media entry and the chances that this led to Lewis Hamilton's exit! In the American drivers vs. Haas F1 Team debate, there's no prizes for guessing whose side we are on. And since we're talking of prizes, we'll definitely write to the World Rally Championship to claim ours. Tune in!