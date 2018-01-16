In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Formula 1 podcast: Did Kimi Raikkonen's social media entry led to Lewis Hamilton's exit?

Sports Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah Jan 16, 2018 20:09:03 IST

In the English language dictionary, the word 'kimoa' finds no meaning. While the origins of the word 'kimoa' maybe Hawaiian, we believe that the real reason why Fernando Alonso chose the name 'Kimoa' was because of the social love for Kimi and his favourite expression 'BWOAH'.

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we also discuss Kimi Raikkonen's social media entry and the chances that this led to Lewis Hamilton's exit! In the American drivers vs. Haas F1 Team debate, there's no prizes for guessing whose side we are on. And since we're talking of prizes, we'll definitely write to the World Rally Championship to claim ours. Tune in!


Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 20:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 20:09 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores