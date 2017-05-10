Formula 1 podcast: Can Red Bull Racing compete for Spanish Grand Prix title with their upgrades?

As we approach the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix, all eyes will be on Red Bull Racing. Will their upgrades make them a front-running team for 2017? And Red Bull might give you wings, but they clearly aren't giving Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo good brakes.

If only Niki Lauda's statement that Spain is where the season 'resets' would mean a reset of the 80 points deficit for Red Bull Racing. The RB13 is unlucky for some, at this moment.

On this week's episode, Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah discuss how Formula 1 might be an art-craft class after the FIA introduced new regulations for driver identification. With 30 new venues showing interest in hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix, can we and will we ever have 52 races in a year ever? And finally, there's enough proof that you can take Formula 1 away from Bernie Ecclestone, but not Bernie Ecclestone from Formula 1.

After his Russian Grand Prix win, there are already talks about Valtteri Bottas being in contention for the World Drivers' Championship title as he is just 10 points behind Lewis Hamilton, and he possibly also has a contract extension in the bag. Did you know Bottas had a pet dog named Rubens Barichello? Is this why Bottas is also the No 2 in the Mercedes camp?

Bottas became the eight Grand Prix winner out of the 20 racers on the grid of 2017. Who do you think could become the next first-time winner?

