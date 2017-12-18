Formula 1 podcast: A look back at the 2017 season through the best on and off-track moments

The 2017 Formula 1 Season is done and dusted. Lewis Hamilton won his fourth world title while Mercedes cruised to the Constructors' Championship. It's off-season time in the sport and there's no track action whatsoever.

On this week's episode of the podcast, Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah try and describe the 2017 Formula 1 season in one word. What word would you pick to describe the season?

Also in this episode, they pick their best moments from the season, on and off track. And keeping true to their style, they also discuss some of the most humourous moments from the paddock, pit lane and the race track. They take a look back at the season and analyse some of the moments that helped define the championship.

From Daniel Ricciardo's Baku win to Sebastian Vettel's surprising start at Australia — this was an entertaining season that saw a team challenge Mercedes for the first time in the hybrid-engine era.

