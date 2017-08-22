Former Grand Slam champion Boris Becker to be named German Tennis Federation's first 'head of tennis'

Berlin: Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker will be named as the German Tennis Federation's (DTB) first 'head of tennis', according to AFP subsidiary SID on Monday.

The 49-year-old was declared bankrupt in June, but has been given the new role in which he will manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the Davis Cup team.

Former Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner will become the head of women's tennis.

Their appointments are set to be made official at a press conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

"But on Wednesday there will be other surprises," Dirk Hordorff, DTB vice-president, told SID.

Becker, who famously became the youngest ever men's Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 1985, will first try to help Germany avoid relegation from the Davis Cup World Group in their play-off against Portugal on 15-17 September.

Becker had already reportedly expressed an interest in working with the DTB in February after ending his stint as coach of 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic.