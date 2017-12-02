Former England and Liverpool Emile Heskey to unveil plans for promoting football in India

Mumbai: Emile Heskey, who represented England in the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, will arrive in India on 8 December to unveil his plans to promote and develop football in the country.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City forward will travel to several cities in India along with UK's real estate tycoon Atif Malik as a part of the initiative which is aimed at personally engaging with kids and fans, a media release issued in Mumbai said.

"The success of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 speaks volume about the appetite for football in India. Through our initiative we aim to associate as many kids as possible with the sport and help them consider football as a serious profession in future," said Heskey.

Heskey had an illustrious 21-year career which includes 62 international caps for England and six trophies for Liverpool Football Club, including the UEFA Cup.

"Emile has great plans to develop football in India. We set up the Emile Heskey and Atif Malik Foundation earlier this year together in a bid to help the homeless in Manchester and this would be our second but completely different association together," added Malik, an Asian Jewel Award winner.