Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba to retire from football in November next year

SportsReutersNov, 15 2017 17:02:34 IST

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will retire from the sport following the conclusion of the next United Soccer League (USL) season in November 2018.

Didier Drogba has been a legend at Chelsea, won four Premier League titles among 14 trophies during his stay at the club. Reuters

The Ivorian won four Premier League titles among 14 trophies in a Chelsea career spanning more than 380 appearances, and the 39-year-old is currently playing for Phoenix Rising in the second tier of United States professional football.

"Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season," Drogba told French news outlet RMC Sport. "At some point, you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit."

Drogba has enjoyed an illustrious club career, playing more than 670 games for eight different teams, including French side Olympique Marseille and Turkey’s Galatasaray.


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 05:02 pm | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 05:02 pm


