Ex-Bengal cricketer Tapan Jyoti Banerjee dies after prolonged illness at 73

Kolkata: Former Bengal and East Zone all-rounder Tapan Jyoti Banerjee passed away on Monday at a hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged spell of illness, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said.

Banerjee was 73. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"He suffered a cerebral attack a few months back. On Sunday night he slipped into coma. He breathed his last around 11 a.m.," the CAB official told IANS.

Banerjee, born in Kanpur, played 18 first class matches for Bengal scoring 217 runs and taking 47 wickets. He was a right hand batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler.

Banerjee's first-class career started in 1965/66 and ended in the 1982/83 season.