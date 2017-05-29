You are here:
  Ex-Bengal cricketer Tapan Jyoti Banerjee dies after prolonged illness at 73

SportsIANSMay, 29 2017 15:28:06 IST

Kolkata: Former Bengal and East Zone all-rounder Tapan Jyoti Banerjee passed away on Monday at a hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged spell of illness, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said.

Representational image. Getty images

Banerjee was 73. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"He suffered a cerebral attack a few months back. On Sunday night he slipped into coma. He breathed his last around 11 a.m.," the CAB official told IANS.

Banerjee, born in Kanpur, played 18 first class matches for Bengal scoring 217 runs and taking 47 wickets. He was a right hand batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler.

Banerjee's first-class career started in 1965/66 and ended in the 1982/83 season.


Published Date: May 29, 2017 03:23 pm | Updated Date: May 29, 2017 03:28 pm

