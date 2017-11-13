You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Senegal's Sadio Mane returns to Liverpool after tweaking hamstring against South Africa

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has returned to the Premier League club earlier than scheduled after tweaking his hamstring on international duty, the Senegal Football Federation has said.

Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match with South Africa. Reuters

The 25-year-old made crucial contributions for Senegal as they sealed a berth in the 2018 World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

"Following the match between South Africa and Senegal on Friday, Sadio Mane slightly felt his old injury," the Senegal Football Federation said in a statement.

"After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool it was decided by mutual agreement to make him available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery."

Mane missed five games for Liverpool after sustaining the hamstring injury on Senegal duty in September and returned in the Merseyside club’s league win over West Ham United earlier this month.

Liverpool are fifth in the league and host Mane’s former club Southampton, who are 13th, on Saturday.


