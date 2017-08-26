You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Robin van Persie recalled to Netherlands squad after 2 years

SportsAFPAug, 26 2017 17:14:55 IST

The Hague: Dutch coach Dick Advocaat on Friday recalled record goalscorer Robin van Persie from the international wilderness to a 24-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands runs with the ball during their friendly soccer match against Bulgaria in Amsterdam. Reuters

File image of Netherland's Robin van Persie. Reuters

The Fenerbahce striker, formerly of Manchester United and Arsenal, hasn't donned the Dutch jersey since October 2015, having scored 50 goals in 101 internationals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona/ESP), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton/ENG), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth/ENG), Danny Blind (Manchester United/ENG), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton/ENG), Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax), Karim Rekik (Hertha BSC/GER), Kenny Tete (Lyon/FRA), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan De Vrij (Lazio/ITA)

Midfielders: Donny Van de Beek (Ajax), Marco Van Ginkel (PSV), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Davy Propper (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), Wesley Sneijder (Nice/FRA), Kevin Strootman (Roma/ITA), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Strikers: Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Bas Dost (Sporting Portugal/POR), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham/ENG), Robin Van Persie (Fenerbahce/TUR), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich/GER)


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 05:14 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 05:14 pm


