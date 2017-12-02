FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: Roberto Martinez feels Belgium would relish playing in 'special' England tie

Moscow: Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said his side had been given a "challenging" draw for the World Cup on Friday, but that his squad full of Premier League stars would relish playing England.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, who built his coaching career as manager of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton in Britain, will be hoping to help Belgium improve on their quarter-final showing from 2014.

Martinez's team will play their final Group G game against England in Kaliningrad on 28 June.

"I lived for 21 years in England so it is very special," Martinez told the BBC.

"It's the World Cup, we have a challenging draw, lots of travelling. We are looking forward to it."

The majority of Belgium's 'golden generation' ply their trade in England's top flight, with the team led by Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

"We have a really good group of players, 25 players are now in the British game so are very well known," Martinez added.

"They have important roles in important teams and they enjoy playing for their country."

Belgium, who also reached the Euro 2016 last eight, will open their campaign against World Cup debutants Panama in Sochi on 18 June, before taking on Tunisia in Moscow on 23 June.