FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Trophy tour involving host cities to kick off from New Delhi on 19 August

New Delhi: Football fans, residents of the National Capital Region, children from Mission XI Million and tourists will have a chance to witness the FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner's Trophy on Saturday.

The official trophy will be kept at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where a Mission XI Million festival will be held on Saturday.

Children taking part in the football festival organised by the legacy programme of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Mission XI Million, will get the chance to see the official trophy.

On Sunday, the trophy will be placed at the iconic India Gate. A popular tourist spot in the capital, fans can come and see the beautiful piece of silverware and take photographs with it.

"This is a start of an incredible journey. The first actual FIFA World Cup to come to India, and it's a once in a lifetime experience for someone to come close enough to it, to take a picture with it, to be with something that the world will be vying for in less than two months' time. This is really special," said Joy Bhattacharjya, Project Director of the Local Organising Committee.

The idea behind the trophy Experience is to give everyone in India a truly unique experience to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup Official Winner's Trophy up close.

Football fans and families across India are invited to be part of the trophy experience at all the six host cities, learn more about the tournament, and have their photographs taken with the same trophy the winning team will lift on 28 October.